eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EBAY. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of eBay from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.77.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 8,946,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

