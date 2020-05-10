Egretia Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $949,696.00 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Egretia has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $949,696.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Egretia has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Egretia

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinEx, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

