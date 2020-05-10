El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $158.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. 1,741,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

