El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $158.56 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:EE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. 1,741,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51.
El Paso Electric Company Profile
