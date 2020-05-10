ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Stock Price Up 196.6%

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) shares traded up 196.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, 2,850 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

