Elitium (EUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.04 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $10.04 million and $98,920.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00010367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.02134407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00175743 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00070314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,159,826 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

