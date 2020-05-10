eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.47. eMagin shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 8,279,327 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.