Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,578,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 636,140 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $51,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,836,000 after acquiring an additional 493,257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 537,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,686,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,655,000 after buying an additional 765,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,616,000 after buying an additional 128,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 691,000 shares of company stock worth $15,496,090 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,431,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,506. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

