Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.47-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.9-227.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.95 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.92-2.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.78.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 597,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -608.18 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.