EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Position Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.18% of EPAM Systems worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,446,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,422,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,684,000 after acquiring an additional 635,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

EPAM stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.30. The company had a trading volume of 366,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

