Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $8.00 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

