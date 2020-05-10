Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Shares Down 1.9%

Essentra PLC (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14, 200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26,567% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $826.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

