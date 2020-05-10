E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

E*TRADE Financial has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect E*TRADE Financial to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $41.21 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

