Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. Exelon also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.80-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. 8,138,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. Exelon has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

