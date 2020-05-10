ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of 15 qtr/qtr to $218.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.09 million.ExlService also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.20-0.40 EPS.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,053. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. ExlService has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ExlService from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.11.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

