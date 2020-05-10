Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Raised by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 3.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,652. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,091 shares of company stock worth $1,617,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.