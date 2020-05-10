FC Advisory LLC Acquires 4,277 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.38. 1,613,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,615. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

