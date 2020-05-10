FC Advisory LLC Acquires 764 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,866,000 after purchasing an additional 52,693 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.47. 3,647,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

