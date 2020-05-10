FC Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VOT traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.69. 263,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,717. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $171.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

