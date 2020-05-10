FC Advisory LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

FC Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,041,000 after purchasing an additional 99,197 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 24,847.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 268,356 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.44. 434,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,379. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.