FC Advisory LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,292,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,687,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.06. 825,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,048. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.