FC Advisory LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $109.59. 1,972,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,269. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

