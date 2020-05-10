FC Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.2% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. FC Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 644.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $41.74. 557,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

