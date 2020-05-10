FC Advisory LLC Purchases 11,140 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FC Advisory LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,939,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,458,000 after acquiring an additional 157,254 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period.

RWO stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 209,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

