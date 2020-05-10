FC Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

VNQ stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

