FC Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,048,000 after buying an additional 113,926 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.83. 1,244,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $118.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

