FC Advisory LLC Sells 109 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FC Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,644,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,010,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.