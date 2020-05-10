FC Advisory LLC Sells 3,204 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

FC Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. 1,519,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,384. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

