FC Advisory LLC Sells 930 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

FC Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,306. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

