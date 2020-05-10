FC Advisory LLC Takes $422,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.