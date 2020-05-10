First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Up 4.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)’s share price rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63, approximately 57,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 112,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

