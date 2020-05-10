FirstCoin Trading Down 52.1% This Week (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 51.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,259.32 and approximately $3.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00028532 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003255 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034716 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,522.17 or 0.99969361 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00068988 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000669 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000435 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

