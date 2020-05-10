Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FORR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $645.28 million, a PE ratio of 215.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $106.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Forrester Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

