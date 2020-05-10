Fusion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.83 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001942 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid and Cobinhood. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $41.83 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

