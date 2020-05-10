Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 126.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

