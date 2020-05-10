Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands comprises approximately 0.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $891,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Wexler bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,220,671.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 136,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $2,995,797.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,978,918 shares in the company, valued at $218,937,460.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 140,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,222. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 100,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

