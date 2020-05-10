Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

