Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International makes up approximately 0.9% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $98.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 905,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,212 shares of company stock valued at $102,626,162. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

