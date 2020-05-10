Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Twitter accounts for about 0.4% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,929 shares of company stock worth $8,704,086. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, China International Capital reduced their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

TWTR stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,839,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,876,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.