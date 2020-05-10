Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 148.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,332. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

