GINcoin (GIN) Market Cap Reaches $32,156.09

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $32,156.09 and $5.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,524.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $185.15 or 0.02171925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.75 or 0.02683350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00481685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00673897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00069844 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00466338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

