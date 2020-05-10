Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.70.

GSS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,741,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 129,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 114,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

