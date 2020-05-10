Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.48. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,671,000 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million.
About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
