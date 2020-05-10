Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.48. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,671,000 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 621,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

