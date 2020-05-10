Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 137,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 16,960,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

