Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 14,768 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.46. 4,341,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day moving average is $304.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

