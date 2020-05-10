GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Announces Earnings Results

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GTT traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $32.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

