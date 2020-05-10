Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of HASI traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. 1,336,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 21.77 and a quick ratio of 21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,377 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

