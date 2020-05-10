HBT Financial Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $311,610.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

