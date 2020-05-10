HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.6% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,935. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,437 shares of company stock worth $3,509,398. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

