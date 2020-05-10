Head to Head Contrast: EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) versus Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) and Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

EVRAZ has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wesfarmers has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EVRAZ and Wesfarmers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVRAZ 1 2 0 0 1.67 Wesfarmers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVRAZ and Wesfarmers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVRAZ $11.91 billion 0.40 $326.00 million $0.50 6.60 Wesfarmers $55.60 billion 0.15 $2.26 billion $2.54 3.41

Wesfarmers has higher revenue and earnings than EVRAZ. Wesfarmers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVRAZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EVRAZ and Wesfarmers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A Wesfarmers -5.53% -9.75% -4.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wesfarmers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wesfarmers beats EVRAZ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products. The company is involved in the extraction of vanadium ore; iron ore mining and enrichment; and coal mining and enrichment, as well as energy-generation, shipping, and railway transportation businesses. It has operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States, America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. EVRAZ plc is a subsidiary of Lanebrook Limited.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers

