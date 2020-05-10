HedgeTrade Trading 8.6% Lower This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $578.03 million and $438,018.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00023801 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

